Silver and semi-precious stone jewelry in Giovanni Raspini’s Cocktail collection.

A cocktail is generally defined as a drink made from a balanced blend of various alcoholic and non-alcoholic ingredients and flavorings. But in jewelry, the term “cocktail” also refers to a type of large, eye-catching, and colorful ring. Suitable, in short, for a social event. The term was adopted by Giovanni Raspini for his collection, in which burnished silver is paired with a multitude of colorful gems of varying types, sizes, and cuts, creating striking chromatic nuances.

caption id=”attachment_141623″ align=”aligncenter” width=”709″] Cocktail collection earrings, ring, bracelet, and necklace[/caption]

A rich and harmonious polychrome is set within the structure of the many luminous silver spheres. Gemstones include amethyst, amazonite, agate, onyx, freshwater pearls, and the lesser-known siamite. The Cocktail collection consists of seven pieces: a necklace, a pendant, a bracelet, three earrings, and a ring.

