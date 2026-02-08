Anelli by Pianegonda
The Assoluto Olympic Rings by Pianegonda

Five rings in silver and natural stones recall the circles of the Olympic flag.

Piangonda has created a jewelry piece that combines stress-relieving therapy with a touch of style with the Assoluto collection and Stressless rings. The calming effect is provided by the ring’s unique design, which features two small spheres on opposite sides: one in silver and the other in a natural stone, such as white, green, black, blue, or red agate. Playing with the ring, sliding it around the finger, can be relaxing.

Anello in argento e agata nera
Silver and black agate ring

The rings—five, including the one in pure silver—also pay homage to the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. The five circles, designed in 1913 by Charles Pierre de Frédy, Baron de Coubertin, refer to the five inhabited continents, and the six colors (including the white background) are those found in flags around the world. In short, the rings from Pianegonda’s Assoluto collection, when worn all together, can be a tribute to Olympic sport.

PSOR016
Silver and green agate ring

Anello in argento e agata rossa
Silver and red agate ring
Anello in argento e agata blu
Silver and blue agate ring

Anello Aeris
Staurino, anello cocktail con ametista e apatiti taglio briolette. Copyright: gioiellis.com
