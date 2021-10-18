









The great art books are an excellent solution for Christmas gifts. And those who love high jewelery that is also art will be interested in Winged Beauty: The Butterfly Jewelery Art of Wallace Chan. The book, 240 pages edited by Emily Stoehrer (jewelry curator at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston), Melanie Grant (journalist for The Economis) and Juliet Weir de Rochefoucauld (jewelry expert and author of books), Acc Art Books, 2021 , 240 pages, 42 euros / 45 dollars, tells and illustrates the works of the famous Hong Kong artist-jeweler. A teacher who is also a philosopher: “Life is but a dream; only we have to decide if we want it to be a man’s dream, or a butterfly’s dream. I couldn’t decide, and so I became The Butterfly Man ”.



The book goes into the details of the extraordinary three-dimensional carving technique of precious stones and delves into Wallace Chan Porcelain, a material five times stronger than steel created by the Chinese master, who in addition to being an artist is also an innovator of the goldsmith technique. The creations of Wallace Chan, in fact, leave you speechless especially those who know the difficulties to be overcome to obtain butterflies composed of precious stones, pavé, titanium, porcelain. In the book you will find pictures of about 30 of his best pieces.

















