The Gringoire jewels

The jewels of the French Maison Gringoire, a Parisian with a century and a half of history ♦ ︎
“I wrote silences, nights, I noticed the inexpressible, I stared dizzy.” While Arthur Rimbaud, one of the great French poets of the late nineteenth century, wrote these words, in Paris at number 79 of rue de Turbigo, in Paris, a new brand of jewelry was born. It was founded in 1880 by Achille Hourdequin. After the founder’s sudden death in 1942, Gérard Gringoire, the son-in-law, took over the company, along with his wife, Edith Hourdequin. The company has been successful.

Ring in white gold and blue topaz

Today around 500 jewelers in France distribute the H. Gringoire brand. Not only that: the Maison’s jewels are also distributed in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the United States. After almost a century and a half, in short, Gringoire Joaillier is still a Maison that focuses on high quality jewelry, often with large colored stones, such as amethysts, topazes and citrines, surrounded by diamonds.

Ring with pink amethyst and diamonds, 18K gold
Ring with pink sapphires and diamonds, 18K gold
Ruby and diamond ring, 18K gold
Ring with blue topaz and diamonds, Intemporelle collection
Pendant with blue topaz and diamonds, Intemporelle collection

