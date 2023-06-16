The Gringoire jewels

The jewels of the French Maison Gringoire, a Parisian with a century and a half of history ♦ ︎

“I wrote silences, nights, I noticed the inexpressible, I stared dizzy.” While Arthur Rimbaud, one of the great French poets of the late nineteenth century, wrote these words, in Paris at number 79 of rue de Turbigo, in Paris, a new brand of jewelry was born. It was founded in 1880 by Achille Hourdequin. After the founder’s sudden death in 1942, Gérard Gringoire, the son-in-law, took over the company, along with his wife, Edith Hourdequin. The company has been successful.

Today around 500 jewelers in France distribute the H. Gringoire brand. Not only that: the Maison’s jewels are also distributed in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the United States. After almost a century and a half, in short, Gringoire Joaillier is still a Maison that focuses on high quality jewelry, often with large colored stones, such as amethysts, topazes and citrines, surrounded by diamonds.