Watches and Wonders in Shanghai from 13 to 17 September

Haute horlogerie embarks at Geneva airport. Destination: Shanghai. A few months after the end of April event in Geneva, Watches and Wonders leaves for China. The Salone will take place in Shanghai from 13 to 17 September 2023. It is the third edition and will see the presence of 14 exhibiting Maisons and, for the first time, will open its doors to the public at the weekend. The luxury watch manufacturers present are A. Lange & Söhne, Arnold & Son, Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Charriol, Iwc Schaffhausen, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis, Speake-Marin, U-Boat, Ulysse Nardin , Vacheron Constantin. In short, they are not all those present at the Geneva edition (missing, for example, Rolex and Patek Philippe).



Lovers of fine watchmaking will once again gather at the West Bund Art Center in a completely redesigned pavilion. The first three days will be reserved, by invitation only, to retailers, the press and the end customers of the brands, while the general public is expected for the first time on 16 and 17 September 2023 to experience a journey into the heart of time. Tickets will be available from August via Watches and Wonders official WeChat mini-program, priced at 150 Rmb. Among the highlights, the exhibition What time is it? by Karine Bauzin, who will travel from Geneva with a selection of about 40 photos: the Swiss artist and photographer questions our relationship with time through a universal gesture.