Roberto Coin with Venetian Princess in titanium

Venetian Princess is one of Roberto Coin’s most successful collections since 2018, the year it was presented. Since then, periodically, the Venetian Maison offers new additions concerning the materials used to make the jewels. The style, however, remains faithful to its origins. The novelty now concerns the use of titanium, a light, flexible metal, and above all that lends itself to being colored. The new version of Venetian Princess thus acquires shades of violet, blue, green, grey. Set in the titanium, surrounded by pink gold, are small diamonds.

The Venetian Princess collection is inspired by Venice, by the narrow streets of the city illuminated by lanterns reflected on the water. The jewels, which have a four-lobed shape, which recalls the elements of Venetian architecture, are decorated with gold threads: they are individually woven: a work that increases the value of the jewels in the collection, which includes rings, button earrings or pendants and necklaces.