The great vogue of Ear Wrap Crawler Hook Earrings











Ear Wrap Crawler Hook earrings are the 2021 trendy jewels. They are especially liked by the very young, but the fashion of wearing these elaborate jewels, which are often simple bijoux made with non-precious materials, is also spreading to other age groups. The Ear Wrap Crawler Hook earrings promise to transform the ear into an architectural base on which to wear thin metal lines, often made sparkling by crystals, cubic zirconia and (sooner or later) diamonds. These rigid metal wires cross the ear vertically and hook to the upper part of the auricle, and then cross the lobe.



Another line of metal, or other more rounded shapes, also intersect with the main element of the earring, creating irregular and often surprising shapes. In other cases, instead of a straight line, the earrings draw other shapes, such as those of a lightning bolt, or use crystals to form leaves or other shapes. The main element remains, however, the metal wire that hooks to the upper part and pierces the lower lobe. Precisely for this reason the earrings are usually made of hypo allergic material.