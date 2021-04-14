A trio of colored diamonds sold by Christie’s











The desire to leave the gloomy mood of the pandemic behind is also reflected in the desire for luxury shopping. Like Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction which was held in New York on April 13 and which reached a total of 34.96 million dollars, with 97% of the lots sold and with 94% having achieved on average 132% more than the lowest estimate. Buyers attended from 40 countries across five continents. The biggest wait was for The Perfect Palette, a trio of colored diamonds offered as separate lots, which totaled $ 8.37 million. Each stone surpassed initial estimates, with the 2.17-carat fancy vivid purplish pink diamond ring selling for 3.51 million, the 2.13-carat vivid blue diamond ring for 2.67 million and the 2.34 carat vivid orange diamond ring for 2.190 million.



“Impressive” prices for white diamonds, led by a 38.04 carat pear cut brilliant diamond ring, D color, flawless clarity, Type IIa sold for over 3 million, while a 14.50 carat emerald cut diamond , D color, IF clarity, Type IIa reached double its lowest estimate at 1.41 million. A diamond bracelet made 1.17 million and a pair of diamond earrings offered without reserve reached $ 894,000. Among the colored gemstones, exceptional results for a Burmese ruby ​​ring by F.J. Cooper, an important jeweler from Philadelphia, sold for 1.65 million and for a ring with Colombian emeralds from Cartier, for 225,000 dollars.Among the lots on sale there was also a Serpenti wristwatch with diamonds and Bvlgari onyx, sold for 50,000 dollars: it is a jewel donated by Bulgari, and the proceeds are destined for the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation. Christie’s online jewelry sale continues until April 20 with jewelry from Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co., JAR and Van Cleef & Arpels.