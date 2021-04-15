Swedish Geometries in New York with Annika Inez











From Sweden with love (for design). Annika Inez comes from a Swedish family of designers, but she grew up in New York, where she attended Parsons School of Design, a private art and design college located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. She has not forgotten, however, the culture of origin, sober and clear, but she has combined it with muses in art and music such as Pina Bausch, Karen O, Bianca Jagger and Shirin Neshat. In short, art, research and simple but sophisticated forms. She finished school and she experimented with jewels, through the By Boe brand, which she then changed simply with her name.



The proverbial Swedish sobriety, which is wrongly mistaken for coldness, guides the creation of 14-karat gold jewelry, with small opals that often close the ends of the metal or with the addition of rounded crystals, which replace the use of stones. The natural design and the search for simple, but innovative volumes, is however the aspect that most distinguishes Annika Inez’s work.