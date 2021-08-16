









Coral and pearls: Salvatore Collaro continues the tradition of jewelry with the sons of the sea ♦ ︎

If you, in italian language, anagram the word coral, you can get Collaro. Who knows, maybe that’s also what the Collaro family has tied to the red son of the sea. Founded at the end of the 1950s by Salvatore and Lella Collaro, the Torre del Greco (Naples) company continues to observe the tradition of the founders. The coral, however, has adapted to the times and the jewels have a modern look, with volumes not prone to chisel work but rather with smooth, smooth surfaces.



At Centro Orafo il Tarì, where Salvatore Collaro has the headquarters, another type of sea fruit is still working: the pearl. Australian, Chinese, Japanese or Thaiti, pearls are used for jewels created by the fantasy of Liliana and Lucia, who continue the family tradition. Jewelery with pearls also have the advantage of being interpreted in a younger, lighter way, while jewelery with coral, often adorned with a diamond pavé, are more demanding. Here are some of the latest creations of the Neapolitan Maison.