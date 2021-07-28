









Olympics fever affects everyone. Pandora suggests showing one’s sportsmanship with a series of charms that refer to as many sports. For example, the Scarpa Sneaker pendant charm, which is inspired by sportswear in general rather than a sport and has two colorless cubic zirconia stones set flush and a small heart on the soles. More Olympic is the soccer ball charm, made of 925 sterling silver, and decorated with cubic zirconia stones that make up the pentagons of the sphere.



Another sporting charm is that of the bicycle, dedicated to those who love to pedal: it is characterized by rotating wheels decorated with cubic zirconia stones, as well as the hook. It is also the most prized piece (59 euros) of the series dedicated to sports. Finally, the pendant in the shape of a tennis racket, with the touch of a 14-karat gold-plated golden ball. The strings are made with openwork processing formed by microspheres, raised stitching and a ball with white enamel lines, monogram and Pandora logo.