The earrings for the AirPods











Jewelery has been worn by women and men for millennia. But this does not mean that they should be considered only traditional objects. Today, in fact, a jewel can very well coexist with technology. Indeed, it can become complementary. This is the case of the Pebble Pods, earrings that are used to wrap Apple’s AirPods. These earrings, designed by jewelry designer Suhani Parekh, in addition to being an ornament, serve to make the wearer feel more comfortable because they prevent the earphones from being lost (she herself has lost some), for example when jogging.



The earrings are made by the London brand Misho: the Pebble Pods keep the wireless earphones attached to the ears. The jewels are offered in three different models. The Sculptural Pebble Pods are the most elaborate, while the other two models are simple and offered in two different sizes. In short, jewels that are not precious, but useful. They start at around $ 75 – an expense that could prove worthwhile.



















