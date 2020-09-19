The Lux by Alunno & Marcantoni











In the Italian gold district, Arezzo, there is a long goldsmith tradition, but also a desire for innovation. These two elements, craftsmanship and industrial technology, are summarized by Alunno & Marcantoni, a company founded in 1982 on the initiative of Giorgio Alunno and Rossana Marcantoni, partners in work and life. Together they have created a company that combines the industrial approach with that of creativity. An example of this is the Lux collection, which includes earrings, bracelet, ring and necklace made with a soft and rather voluminous design. So much so that it is easy to suspect that wearing a bracelet from this collection for an entire evening relieves you from the time spent in the gym. Misconception: the bracelet is large, gold, but weighs only 25 grams.



It is also easy to get the wrong opinion also about the pavé placed in the center which, in reality, is simply a glued Swarovski surface. They look like diamonds though. The expedient allows the price of the bracelet to be reduced to 1,300 euros. Similar reasoning can be made for the other pieces in the collection.



By the way, the company’s innovation rate also includes attention to the quality and well-being of the territory: the laboratory uses the sun as a source of natural, clean and renewable energy thanks to the photovoltaic panels that cover the roof of the company.



















