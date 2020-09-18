The signs of Zodiac by Verdura











The zodiac signs are one of those themes that jewelry never tires of reproposing, alongside flowers, hearts and eyes that chase away evil spirits. This time it is the Verdura brand from New York to propose a collection, Zodiac, based on Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius and so on. As is known, the brand uses the name of the refined Italian designer Fulco di Verdura, a noble Sicilian who in the 1930s achieved fame by designing jewelry for major brands, before setting out on his own. Verdura loved going to the Hayden Planetarium of the Natural History Museum of the great American city.



The constellations and zodiac signs were to fascinate Verdura, because the current owners of the brand, president Nico Landrigan and father Ward Landrigan, found a set of 12 postcards bought nearly a century ago by the designer in the museum’s gift shop, each containing a illustration of the zodiac murals from the room dedicated to Copernicus. Here, then, that starting from those postcards, now the zodiac signs become gold and diamond jewels with the name of Verdura. No astrologer had foreseen this.



















