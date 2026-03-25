Anello in oro, diamanti, tormalina verde
Anello in oro, diamanti, tormalina verde

Antonella Ferrara’s unique pieces

The jewels of a veteran goldsmith, Antonella Ferrara, which stand out for their strong originality.

Gold, silver, natural stones and pearls, with the ambition of becoming wearable sculptures. They are the result of the work of Antonella Ferrara, who has a long (35 years) activity behind her. After studying goldsmith sculpture in Milan, Antonella Ferrara creates jewels in her studio-laboratory. At the center of her creative universe is the creation of micro-sculptures using gems and opals. They are all unique pieces with decorative, figurative elements that evoke modern symbols and historical references and constitute a thematic segment of her production, linked to her artistic experience.

Orecchini in oro bianco e opali boulder
White gold and boulder opal earrings

Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and brooches are inspired by wide-ranging themes, such as the Galaxia collection, or Treasures of the Sea, Ancestralia, but also the Wonders of the Earth. An example of the sources of inspiration is the mother-of-pearl medallion with a fantasy figure and inspired by the mythological element of the Greek divinity Aschepio, Aesculapius in Latin, symbol of health sciences and wisdom.
Anello in oro giallo e-argento con opale di fuoco
Yellow gold and silver ring with fire opal

Anello con diamanti e perla scaramazza
Diamond and baroque pearl ring
Orecchini Ethnos con oro e perle
Ethnos gold and pearl earrings
Medaglione con oro e madreperla
Gold and mother-of-pearl medallion
Antonella Ferrara
Antonella Ferrara

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