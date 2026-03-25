The jewels of a veteran goldsmith, Antonella Ferrara, which stand out for their strong originality.

Gold, silver, natural stones and pearls, with the ambition of becoming wearable sculptures. They are the result of the work of Antonella Ferrara, who has a long (35 years) activity behind her. After studying goldsmith sculpture in Milan, Antonella Ferrara creates jewels in her studio-laboratory. At the center of her creative universe is the creation of micro-sculptures using gems and opals. They are all unique pieces with decorative, figurative elements that evoke modern symbols and historical references and constitute a thematic segment of her production, linked to her artistic experience.



Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and brooches are inspired by wide-ranging themes, such as the Galaxia collection, or Treasures of the Sea, Ancestralia, but also the Wonders of the Earth. An example of the sources of inspiration is the mother-of-pearl medallion with a fantasy figure and inspired by the mythological element of the Greek divinity Aschepio, Aesculapius in Latin, symbol of health sciences and wisdom.

