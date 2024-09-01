Titanium, large gems and goldsmith virtuosity of Maison Busatti Milano ♦︎

Busatti Milano has long introduced the use of titanium for the creation of its jewels. This metal has become a kind of frontier for many jewelry companies. From industrial use, in fact, titanium has moved to goldsmith laboratories with some difficulty: it is light, flexible, hypoallergenic, but it is also difficult to work. Titanium is placed alongside the most traditional metal, gold. But it is in the choice of gems that the Maison, which boasts a long tradition in jewelry, continues to distinguish itself.



Large sapphires, emeralds and diamonds are used to enrich special jewels, such as bracelets covered with a diamond pavé, which have a petal motif in the center that encloses large cushion-cut stones. Or the ring with a huge 26-carat oval sapphire from Sri Lanka, surrounded by two triangular-cut diamonds.

