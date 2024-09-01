Busatti Milano, anello - in oro e titanio, con smeraldo colombiano di 3,96 carati, diamanti, opali taglio marquise. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Busatti Milano between titanium and virtuosity

Titanium, large gems and goldsmith virtuosity of Maison Busatti Milano ♦︎

Busatti Milano has long introduced the use of titanium for the creation of its jewels. This metal has become a kind of frontier for many jewelry companies. From industrial use, in fact, titanium has moved to goldsmith laboratories with some difficulty: it is light, flexible, hypoallergenic, but it is also difficult to work. Titanium is placed alongside the most traditional metal, gold. But it is in the choice of gems that the Maison, which boasts a long tradition in jewelry, continues to distinguish itself.

Diamond ring totaling 1.22 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Large sapphires, emeralds and diamonds are used to enrich special jewels, such as bracelets covered with a diamond pavé, which have a petal motif in the center that encloses large cushion-cut stones. Or the ring with a huge 26-carat oval sapphire from Sri Lanka, surrounded by two triangular-cut diamonds.
26 carat Sri Lankan sapphire ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

9 carat sapphire bracelet in gold and titanium, pave diamonds and sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
5.47 carat Zambian emerald bracelet in gold and titanium, pave diamonds and sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

