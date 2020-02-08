The green jewelry by Gazza Ladra, New York











Even jewelry is increasingly sensitive to the Greta effect: the work of Gazza Ladra demonstrates this. In addition to being a work by Gioachino Rossini and a bird that loves to bring shiny objects to the nest, the Gazza Ladra (written just like that, in Italian) is a jewelry brand born in New York founded by Sunny Setton de Poortere. The Maison has two objectives: to propose pleasant and original jewels, but also to be useful to the environment. Even the shape of the jewels, in fact, is inspired by elements of nature: the sun, the animals, the sky. Sunny Setton de Poortere’s jewels are almost exclusively necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The rings, however, at the moment are not almost entirely contemplated.



Gazza Ladra jewels are made using only ethical materials and designed to convey a message as well as being worn: even the diamonds of a necklace, for example, are recycled and make up the icon used for the reuse of materials. Furthermore, a percentage of the jewelry sales are donated to Plastic Pollution Coalition, a non-profit organization that aims to educate the public on the growing pollution rate.



















