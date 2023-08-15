The Istanboulli dream

Since he was a child in Aleppo, Krikor Istanboulli has been interested in the goldsmith’s art. But his life led him to focus on the trade of precious stones: he began to trade gold and stones between East and West. Arrived in Italy he founded Art.Or, while his brother Arturo created another company, Krisonia, which is a portmanteau between his father’s name, Krikor, and his mother’s, Sonia. The love for jewels, however, did not abandon him and, having established his base in Milan, he founded Istanboulli Gioielli. Given his profession, he was able to supply his Maison with precious stones and gold capable of satisfying even a mahraja. Although he continues to lead the wholesale of precious stones, he has therefore developed a brand that uses the best materials.



Directing the flow of diamonds, rubies and emeralds is his son Vace, who graduated from GIA. In order not to miss anything, he has also become an expert in pearls, after spending six months working with an Akoya and South Sea wholesaler. He also spent some time in Antwerp, the capital of diamonds. In short, no improvisation, they are professionals here. Valuable help also comes from Zarmine, his daughter, who joined the company in 2003. She does marketing. In short, the work of the Istanboulli family is at the top and now their manufacturing and wholesale companies are among the largest in Italy.