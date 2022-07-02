









Candy, but not to eat. Precious Candy is a line by Opsobjects inspired by sweet bon bon with bracelets, rings and earrings. They are made of polished steel, in two versions: with yellow gold or pink gold PVD treatment. Round pendants with colored enamel and steel finishes of different colors are connected to the thin chains. In the center is a crystal, presumably cubic zirconia. The Precious Candy line, like the others by Opsobjects, is offered at an ultra-compact price.



The bracelets and necklaces are on sale for 29 euros, while the button earrings, made in the same way, cost even less: 24 euros. Opsobjects is a brand launched in 2010 by Diffusione Orologi, a company that produces and markets timepieces, accessories and jewelery at affordable prices, with exclusive distribution agreements for the Daniel Wellington brand in Spain, Portugal, Holland and Switzerland.