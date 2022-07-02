— July 2, 2022 at 4:00 am

Candy, but not to eat. Precious Candy is a line by Opsobjects inspired by sweet bon bon with bracelets, rings and earrings. They are made of polished steel, in two versions: with yellow gold or pink gold PVD treatment. Round pendants with colored enamel and steel finishes of different colors are connected to the thin chains. In the center is a crystal, presumably cubic zirconia. The Precious Candy line, like the others by Opsobjects, is offered at an ultra-compact price.

Orecchini a bottone in acciaio, smalto, cristallo
The bracelets and necklaces are on sale for 29 euros, while the button earrings, made in the same way, cost even less: 24 euros. Opsobjects is a brand launched in 2010 by Diffusione Orologi, a company that produces and markets timepieces, accessories and jewelery at affordable prices, with exclusive distribution agreements for the Daniel Wellington brand in Spain, Portugal, Holland and Switzerland.
Bracciale della linea Precious Candy
Bracciale in acciaio Pvd oro e smalto
Collane in acciaio Pvd oro e smalto
Orecchini della linea Precious Candy
