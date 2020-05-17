Gems and retro, is the luxury of Caram











If you are fond of precious gems you must know Caram. It was founded by an Indian, Raj Kumar Jain in 1975, but in Idar-Oberstein in Germany. The company is also present in Hong Kong and Jaipur, the city of origin, which is also the Indian capital of gems. The company specializes in the trade of diamonds, colored precious stones, but also produces high jewelery. To give an idea of ​​what Caram treats, we offer you some images that summarize the brand’s activity.



Starting with the Mughal style necklace (Arab domination of the northern part of India, between the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries) with carved emeralds, rubies and sapphires. A composition that does not go unnoticed. The 65-carat cushion-cut Colombian emerald is exceptional in size, quality and color. The ring was also made following the dictates of a style of the past. It is made with platinum and a Kashmiri sapphire: it is natural (unheated) gemstone of 5.09 carats. Other jewels, on the other hand, are made according to classic aesthetic models, with large and high quality diamonds or colored stones. G.N.















