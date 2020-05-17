vetrina — May 17, 2020 at 4:30 am

Gems and retro, is the luxury of Caram




If you are fond of precious gems you must know Caram. It was founded by an Indian, Raj Kumar Jain in 1975, but in Idar-Oberstein in Germany. The company is also present in Hong Kong and Jaipur, the city of origin, which is also the Indian capital of gems. The company specializes in the trade of diamonds, colored precious stones, but also produces high jewelery. To give an idea of ​​what Caram treats, we offer you some images that summarize the brand’s activity.

Anello con spinello rosso della Birmania e diamanti a forma di trapezio
Starting with the Mughal style necklace (Arab domination of the northern part of India, between the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries) with carved emeralds, rubies and sapphires. A composition that does not go unnoticed. The 65-carat cushion-cut Colombian emerald is exceptional in size, quality and color. The ring was also made following the dictates of a style of the past. It is made with platinum and a Kashmiri sapphire: it is natural (unheated) gemstone of 5.09 carats. Other jewels, on the other hand, are made according to classic aesthetic models, with large and high quality diamonds or colored stones. G.N.
Particolare della collana in stile Moghul
Anello con alessandrite e diamanti
Anello con zaffiro della Birmania di 8 carati non scaldato su oro bianco
Anello con smeraldo colombiano taglio ovale e diamanti
Anello con diamanti fancy gialli e rosa, con diamanti bianchi taglio brillante
Orecchini con smeraldi cabochon dello Zambia
Collana stile Art Dèco con zaffiri non riscaldati di diversi colori
Spilla antica con perla e diamanti
