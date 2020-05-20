Goshwara, drops of perfection











A drop of perfection in the jewelry of Goshwara, a bit of India in New York ♦

In ancient Persia and India, the word Goshwara indicated the perfect shape of the drop. But also the essence of femininity, softness and elegance. Only the best craftsmen could create a stone with this form. The drop was one of the most claim geometric volumes for jewelery.



With a leap of a few centuries, the idea of ​​perfection revives today in New York, at the initiative of Sweta Jain, a young Indian designer. Sweta has created her jewelry brand in 2007 with the idea of ​​pointing to the highest goal, perfection. As is often the case with Indian designers, its collections are a bridge between the colors and the exuberance of Indian tradition, and the essential sobriety of Western style. Sweta Jain, on the other hand, the stones know them well: she has worked with diamonds and rubies since childhood, accompanying her father, gem merchant, to the mines in Africa. It’s a training that lets pick the best pieces and combine them with a very personal style. Alessia Mongrando













