Goshwara, drops of perfection

A drop of perfection in the jewelry of Goshwara, a bit of India in New York ♦
In ancient Persia and India, the word Goshwara indicated the perfect shape of the drop. But also the essence of femininity, softness and elegance. Only the best craftsmen could create a stone with this form. The drop was one of the most claim geometric volumes for jewelery.
With a leap of a few centuries, the idea of perfection revives today in New York, at the initiative of Sweta Jain, a young Indian designer. Sweta has created her jewelry brand in 2007 with the idea of pointing to the highest goal, perfection. As is often the case with Indian designers, its collections are a bridge between the colors and the exuberance of Indian tradition, and the essential sobriety of Western style. Sweta Jain, on the other hand, the stones know them well: she has worked with diamonds and rubies since childhood, accompanying her father, gem merchant, to the mines in Africa. It’s a training that lets pick the best pieces and combine them with a very personal style. Alessia Mongrando