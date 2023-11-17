The special days of Christmas and the winter holidays suggest gifts, and above all lots of jewels. And not just those that are left under the tree for your loved one. Christmas jewels can also be those purchased to be worn during dinners, parties, meetings with relatives and friends. Boccadamo, an Italian company specializing in silver jewellery, offers a bracelet for Christmas designed to be personalized with your favorite elements, all Christmas-themed.



The bracelet is made of burnished silver, with a modular foxtail link with loops and Christmas stick charm with red or yellow details. In addition to the stick, pendants in the shape of snowmen or decorated trees are also available. The size of the bracelet is 17 centimetres, extendable up to 20 centimetres. The closure is a lobster clasp.