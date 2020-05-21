The Aspis of Mattioli











Aspis is the scientific name of the common viper: a less dangerous snake than you think. In any case, the now classic Aspis collection by Mattioli will not scare anyone. The jewelry line has been enriched year after year and now consists of 17 pieces in pink and white gold, with the addition of diamonds. Why the name Aspis? The explanation is that rings, bracelet, necklaces and earrings have a shape inspired by the sinuous movements of the snake.

It is true to some extent. Certainly there is a wavy effect: the curves are soft and the rings, instead of a perfect circle, are bent slightly irregularly, without losing a regular wearability. The idea of ​​deformed circles is also applied to the chains that make up the bracelet, necklaces and a pair of earrings. More generally, the Aspis collection by Mattioli is proposed as original, but not exaggerating, design jewelry: a sobriety that allows you to wear the pieces on any occasion without feeling out of place. As long as you don’t tell your friends that you have an aspis on your arm or neck, they might take you literally.













