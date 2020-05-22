Milan Jewelry Week has also been postponed











Milan Jewelry Week, the Milanese week dedicated to the world of jewelry, will take place from 3 to 6 June 2021 and no longer, as it was scheduled, from 22 to 25 October 2020. Prodes, a company that organizes different types of events, founded by Enzo Carbone , found too much uncertainty related to the health situation for the covid-19 epidemic. Will the emergency end in autumn? Who knows. If in doubt, the postponement was decided.



Milan Jewelry Week 2021 will involve high jewelery ateliers, goldsmith workshops, academies, art galleries, fashion boutiques and design showrooms, with the aim of increasing the number of events by 70% compared to the 2019 edition . The event also intends to further strengthen its link with the city, Milan, through the involvement of various commercial activities located in the area that will exhibit the creations of artists and galleries from all over the world within different thematic itineraries: contemporary jewelery, author, artist, precious and bijou. Therefore, the Milan Jewelry Week Artistar Jewels schedule has also been postponed and, with the participation of over 150 international artists, in 2021 will see its eighth edition.






















