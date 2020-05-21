Graff superstar at the Sotheby’s auction in Paris











Do you love Graff’s jewels? An interesting occasion presents itself for you in Paris: the Fine Jewels auction organized by Sotheby’s on 27 May. To tell the truth, the jewels are many: 168 lots which include pieces by Bulgari, Boucheron, Buccellati, Cartier, Fabergé, Garrard, Suzanne Belperron and René Boivin, Piaget, Van Cleef & Arpels, etc. But, above all, the pieces signed by the London jeweler Graff stand out.



The most esteemed (110.000-140.000 euros) is an exceptional necklace with brilliant cut diamonds on platinum and 18 carat gold. Another valuable piece is a rounded ring with a pavé of rubies and diamonds, also by Graff. Still, pierced circle earrings with pear-shaped and brilliant cut diamonds, as well as round cut emeralds, a pendant with decorations with brilliant cut diamond pavé, on a chain decorated with brilliant cut diamonds in a closed setting, a necklace with emeralds and diamonds also by the English jeweler, and last but not least, a pair of pear and diamond-shaped round blue sapphires.



For those who love vintage, among the many jewels at auction, a pair of clip earrings with rock crystal and diamonds stands out, designed by Suzanne Belperron and René Boivin from around 1930.

















