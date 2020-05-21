asta, news — May 21, 2020 at 5:00 am

Graff superstar at the Sotheby’s auction in Paris




Do you love Graff’s jewels? An interesting occasion presents itself for you in Paris: the Fine Jewels auction organized by Sotheby’s on 27 May. To tell the truth, the jewels are many: 168 lots which include pieces by Bulgari, Boucheron, Buccellati, Cartier, Fabergé, Garrard, Suzanne Belperron and René Boivin, Piaget, Van Cleef & Arpels, etc. But, above all, the pieces signed by the London jeweler Graff stand out.

Collana di diamanti su platino e oro bianco di Graff
The most esteemed (110.000-140.000 euros) is an exceptional necklace with brilliant cut diamonds on platinum and 18 carat gold. Another valuable piece is a rounded ring with a pavé of rubies and diamonds, also by Graff. Still, pierced circle earrings with pear-shaped and brilliant cut diamonds, as well as round cut emeralds, a pendant with decorations with brilliant cut diamond pavé, on a chain decorated with brilliant cut diamonds in a closed setting, a necklace with emeralds and diamonds also by the English jeweler, and last but not least, a pair of pear and diamond-shaped round blue sapphires.
Anello con rubini e diamanti di Graff
For those who love vintage, among the many jewels at auction, a pair of clip earrings with rock crystal and diamonds stands out, designed by Suzanne Belperron and René Boivin from around 1930.

Collana con pendente di diamanti
Collana con pendente di diamanti e smeraldi
Orecchini con diamanti e smeraldi
Orecchini con diamanti e zaffiri
Orecchini con cristallo di rocca intagliato di Suzanne Belperron e René Boivin
