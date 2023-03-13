









It is true that an anniversary is rarely celebrated, on celebrated and selected occasions. But according to Recarlo it is a pleasure that can be repeated more often. The solution is the new evolution of the most emblematic collection of the Piedmontese Maison: Anniversary. The variant that allows you to celebrate the most is called, not surprisingly, Anniversary More. And it is also a temptation for those who want to give themselves a gift: on the other hand, there are more and more women who buy jewels without waiting for someone to give them a gift. Anniversary More offers new thin rings that can be worn individually or, with greater satisfaction, stacked together.



There are 16 variants, which can be freely combined with each other with the result of an almost infinite possibility of combinations. If you are passionate about mathematics know that statistically the possible variations between 16 rings are several thousand. The bands in this line are of two types: open, to make it even easier to join them together, or small single solitaires, which can always be combined with the other models. The rings are made of white and yellow gold, with small round, trapezoidal and baguette diamonds.