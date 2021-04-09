alta gioielleria, vetrina — April 9, 2021 at 4:30 am

The ancient roots of Kohinoor




The centuries-old tradition of Indian jewelry lives in the history of Kohinoor Jewelers ♦ ︎

Many coincidences make a proof: Agra is the Indian city where there is a jewel of architecture, the Taj Mahal. And Agra is also the home of Kohinoor Jewelers, a name that recalls the Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest diamonds cut in the world, weighing 105.6 carats: stone extracted in India and for centuries owned by various Indian rulers , and finally brought to Britain in 1849, where it is now part of the crown jewels. In short, Kohinoor Jewelers has the credentials to represent the traditional Indian world of jewelry.

Founded by Brij Gopal Mathur in 1862, Kohinoor Jewelers is aiming for the best. Most of his production is in perfect Indian style: opulent, rich in yellow gold.

Orecchini con ametista intagliata e diamanti
The family, in fact, has a history that has its roots in ancient India: the Kohinoor were traditionally close to the Mughals of Delhi. Their ancestors moved to Agra in 1857 with the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, in the old walled city of Mughal Agra. This ancient tradition, now interpreted with more modern forms, is the basis of Kohinoor’s jewelry, which also offers exceptional pieces, such as the Himalayan Waterfall necklace, with sapphires and aquamarines that really look like a cool stream of water. Margherita Donato

Anello in oro giallo con smeraldi
Anello Splash in oro bianco, diamanti e zaffiri multicolori
Pendente in oro bianco e diamanti della collezione Zodiac
Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti della collezione Zodiac
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti bianchi e neri, agata
Himalayan Waterfall, collana con zaffiri, acquamarina, morganite
