The Vivian interlace by Stroili











A weave reminiscent of a quilted fabric, but light and airy: the Vivian collection by Stroili is made with a golden, pink or white rhodium-plated brass thread, with the addition of crystals. The threads have a convexity between one intersection and the other, with a rounded effect that gives volume to the bijoux. The spring line of the Italian brand includes rhomboid, circle, ball earrings, bracelets with different widths, chokers with pendant, band rings that cover the fingers.



The jewels of the Vivian collection by Stroili are on sale in the Stroili jewelers and on the website with a price starting from 29.90 euros. Additional curiosity: Vivian, together with the variants Vivien and Vivienne, derives from a Latin name used during the Roman Empire, with the masculine Vivianus and the feminine Viviana. It is a name that has remained current also because it was that of two paleochristian female martyrs, and of a saint, male and bishop.