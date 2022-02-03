









Brosway collaborates with Unicef, in support of programs against child malnutrition. Until February 14, Valentine’s Day, by purchasing one or more Brosway bracelets on the unicef.it/brosway web page, it will also be possible to help children receive adequate care and nutritional therapies.



The bracelets linked to this initiative are in steel and Swarovski crystals. By purchasing a Brosway for Unicef ​​bracelet, the entire amount will be allocated to the organization linked to the UN to support interventions in the fight against malnutrition. In fact, for each bracelet purchased, Unicef ​​will be able to guarantee a complete therapy based on therapeutic foods for a severely malnourished child able to heal him and save his life. According to the latest data, 149 million children under the age of five in the world have reduced growth and development and at least 45 million suffer from acute malnutrition, the most life-threatening.

Children suffering from acute malnutrition are among the most vulnerable on the planet. Without receiving lifesaving treatment promptly, they are at an extremely high risk of dying. We thank Brosway for its support. Through this gesture he shows great sensitivity, attention and closeness to the needs of the most vulnerable. We are confident that together we will save the lives of many children around the world.

Paolo Rozera, general manager of Unicef ​​Italy

During the year there will also be other moments of collaboration between Unicef ​​and Brosway for the improvement of the living conditions of minors around the world. The first joint activation was planned on the occasion of the Valentine’s Day, because “Love can change life, even that of a child”.