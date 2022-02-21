ANELLI, vetrina — February 21, 2022 at 4:00 am

Takayas Mizuno’s rings between manga and video games




He is a Japanese jeweler working in Los Angeles. Not only that: Takayas Mizuno is also an artist from Ikebana, the fourth generation of a family specializing in flower arrangements. In short, he seems to be a soul full of poetry. But Takayas, who personally designs and manufactures his jewels, has also decided to fly on the wings of fantasy. A good part of his production, in fact, consists of rings inspired by manga, Japanese cartoons and even the most popular video games.

Anello in oro bianco con rubini ispirato all'ambientazione gotica del videogioco Bloodborne e dai misteriosi Cainhurst Knights
On the other hand, what do young people do before getting married? They play on the Playstation or other platforms with video games like Final Fantasy or Bloodborne. Or like the ring inspired by two figures from Japanese folklore, such as Kitsune, a fox who possesses paranormal abilities that increase as they age, and Sesshōmaru, an antagonist transformed into an anti-hero in the manga and anime series Inuyasha.
Anello di fidanzamento elfico in oro rosa e rubini
Buying an engagement ring or a wedding ring inspired by characters or situations linked to the fantasy world, in short, can maintain a link with one’s youth. The rings are, however, full-blown jewels, in gold and precious stones such as diamonds, rubies or sapphires.

Anello che unisce Kitsune, volpi con abilità paranormali del folklore giapponese, con Sesshōmaru, antieroe nella serie manga e anime Inuyasha
Anello Lightning con topazio blu e citrino ispirato a Final Fantasy
Anello con diamanti e rubini ispirato al videogioco Persona 5
Anelli ispirati a Final Fantasy VII: fiori di Aerith, il mistico Lifestream e l'Angelo con un'ala
Anello con zaffiro all'interno di una luna crescente e una stella incastonata, ispirata allo Star Seeker Keyblade dal libro «Kingdom Hearts».jpg
