









La Dolce Vita: over time, the title of a Federico Fellini film has become the symbol of an era, the Italian postwar period, in which the economic boom was accompanied by a relaxed lifestyle, at least in Rome. This is no longer the case, but the idea that Italy is a place of soft pleasures has remained etched. In any case, the Dolce Vita was also a period in which Italian design made its way into the world. And this memory is linked to the online auction organized by Christie’s Milan, with offers from 1 to 10 March. On sale are Italian jewelery and international watchmaking. The online auction, which is called La Dolce Vita itself, features pieces from iconic brands, such as Chantecler, jewels from the glamorous Maison Montenapoleone Sabbadini and Vhernier, and a selection of precious stones such as Colombian and Brazilian emeralds, diamonds and sapphires.



The auction also includes a curated selection of watches from renowned manufacturers including Patek Philippe, Rolex and Piaget. The salient pieces of the auction will be on display at Christie’s Milan, in the historic Palazzo Clerici in neoclassical style, with viewing only by appointment from 1 to 9 March 2022. Among the pieces to be marked on the notebook, oops, on the smartphone, there is a Belle Époque diamond and ruby ​​ring by Musy (estimate: 2,500-3,500 euros), along with models by Chantecler (jeweler of Capri) including two extraordinary diamond rings (estimate: 6,000-8,000 each) and a pair of sapphire earrings colored and diamonds, also by Chantecler (estimate: € 10,000 – 15,000).Other interesting jewels: a pair of Eclisse earrings in gold, jet and diamonds by Vhernier (1,500 – 2,500) exemplify the contemporary design and innovation of the iconic Italian jewelers, an impressive gold suite by Federico Buccellati (4,000 – 6,000). For the selection of watches, a Patek Philippe ref. 460, circa 1929 (30,000 – 50,000), will lead the auction, along with a diamond Patek Philippe Nautilus (6,000 – 10,000) and Rolex GMT Master ref. 16710 (7,000 – 10,000).