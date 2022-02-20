









There are Maison that have been offering the same jewels for decades. Legitimate. But there are others that amaze with special effects. And they really are very special when it comes to fine jewelry. One of these brands is Yeprem, born in Beirut, but active on the international market with jewels that challenge even a sheikh’s bank account. In particular, Yeprem is famous for its diamond jewelry. And they are jewels that often break the mold, as evidenced by the new pieces presented at the same time as the Paris Couture week.



A jewel undoubtedly out of the ordinary is the Claw ring. Forget the classic diamond ring: this is a real claw with five bands of gold covered with diamonds that sparkle on the back of the hand. A jewel with an aggressive design. On the contrary, the Crown tiara suggests a romantic and, inevitably, luxurious atmosphere. Among the new proposals for high jewelery there is also a necklace with diamonds and emeralds with a collar. Also in this case the jewel suggests a classic and refined feeling thanks to the 1341 precious stones used, of which 52.98 carats of round cut diamonds, 30.43 marquise cut diamonds, in addition to the 4.93 carat emerald. Jewels that also enchanted Jennifer Lopez, who performed on stage with Yeprem jewels during the special concert for the film she stars in, Marry Me.