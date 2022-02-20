alta gioielleria, vetrina — February 20, 2022 at 5:00 am

A cascade of diamonds with Yeprem




There are Maison that have been offering the same jewels for decades. Legitimate. But there are others that amaze with special effects. And they really are very special when it comes to fine jewelry. One of these brands is Yeprem, born in Beirut, but active on the international market with jewels that challenge even a sheikh’s bank account. In particular, Yeprem is famous for its diamond jewelry. And they are jewels that often break the mold, as evidenced by the new pieces presented at the same time as the Paris Couture week.

Collana indossata con 1341 diamanti e uno smeraldo
Collana indossata con 1341 diamanti e uno smeraldo

A jewel undoubtedly out of the ordinary is the Claw ring. Forget the classic diamond ring: this is a real claw with five bands of gold covered with diamonds that sparkle on the back of the hand. A jewel with an aggressive design. On the contrary, the Crown tiara suggests a romantic and, inevitably, luxurious atmosphere. Among the new proposals for high jewelery there is also a necklace with diamonds and emeralds with a collar. Also in this case the jewel suggests a classic and refined feeling thanks to the 1341 precious stones used, of which 52.98 carats of round cut diamonds, 30.43 marquise cut diamonds, in addition to the 4.93 carat emerald. Jewels that also enchanted Jennifer Lopez, who performed on stage with Yeprem jewels during the special concert for the film she stars in, Marry Me.

Collana con 52,98 carati di diamanti taglio rotondo e 30,43 carati di diamanti marquise, smeraldo da 4,93 carati
Collana con 52,98 carati di diamanti taglio rotondo e 30,43 carati di diamanti marquise, smeraldo da 4,93 carati

Anello Claw
Anello Claw indossato

Anello Claw in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello Claw in oro bianco e diamanti
Diadema indossato
Diadema indossato
Diadema con 960 diamanti: 23.87 carati taglio rotondo, 30.15 carati taglio marquise, un diamante a pera di 0.33 carati
Diadema con 960 diamanti: 23.87 carati taglio rotondo, 30.15 carati taglio marquise, un diamante a pera di 0.33 carati

Jennifer Lopez con gioielli Yeprem
Jennifer Lopez con gioielli Yeprem







