Swati Dhanak from the desert to New York











From the desert to abstract art: the jewels of the New York designer Swati Dhanak.

From Dubai to New York, but of Indian origin, Swati Dhanak is a jewelry designer who does not retain a modicum of oriental style. On the contrary, she is an innovator. She is able to surprise with collections that have a different form than usual and, if anything, more linked to that of abstract painting. She uses mainly gold and diamonds: materials with which it has been used since childhood.



Her family, in fact, has a tradition in jewelery and as a child she often went to his grandfather’s gold lab in Dubai. In short, she has the gold in her blood, but before giving life to her jewelry brand she worked for Armani and Chanel. She has traveled the world, she has learned, she has chosen to interpret a Western taste in his creations. The jewels testify geometries, but also asymmetries, with a mix between sudden touch and mathematical rigor. One of her first collections, Movement, is however inspired by the sands of the desert that come to life in her memory. In short, Swati Dhanak Jewelery is a special case, a solitary path. And that’s exactly what the designer wanted to achieve. Alessia Mongrando















