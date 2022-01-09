









Evolution or revolution? It happens, at some point in life, that you want or need to start over. And this is what happened to Kim Hye Mee, a Korean designer we have already talked about here. After having created the Kimmeeheye brand in Antwerp and while, she explains, she was about to “create large-scale designs”, the creator discovered she was pregnant and decided to focus on a new brand, together with her partner Steve Marchal.



The new brand,, intends to celebrate love. She certainly celebrates design: the first collection is called Love Cables. Born in Korea, Kim Hye Mee grew up in Belgium, but she is also a travel enthusiast. After studying Communication in Belgium, she chose jewelry to express her creativity. Kimy Gringoire jewelry design is innovative, but not exuberant. Gold rings, with small diamonds and with soft, rounded lines. However very different from the previous production of the designer.