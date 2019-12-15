How to choose hoop earrings?

da sapere, Orecchini — December 15, 2019 at 5:00 am

Why do hoop earrings never go out of fashion? Think about it: hoop earrings are a type of jewel that goes through fashions, years, decades, even centuries. You can find photos of hoop earrings from half a century ago, but also from the nineteenth century and even among archaeological finds. The question is: why are hoop earrings so successful? And which kind of hoop earrings is better to wear? Let’s go step by step and try to answer these questions if you are interested in buying or wearing hoop earrings.

First of all, it is true that hoop earrings never go out of fashion, but not just all the same. There are small ones, which just surround the lobe. And there are medium-sized earrings, up to those with a large or very large circumference. If you want to wear a pair, however, you need to pay attention to some aspects.
Dimensions. How to choose the size of the hoop earrings? The answer is easy: you have to choose a pair of earrings proportionate to your height. If you don’t go over a meter and a half, for example, it would be better to avoid very large hoop earrings: they would be disproportionate. If, on the other hand, you are above average, you can dare and choose earrings with a noticeable circumference. But, again, think about it: a jewel of this type will emphasize your height. If this is not what you want to emphasize, opt for a medium size.
Face shape. The height and size of the earrings must fit together. But don’t forget to observe the shape of your face: the hoop earrings are perfect for who with an elongated face, but they are not perfect for women with a rounder, apple-shaped head. In this case, if you like hoop earrings, opt for a small size that does not amplify and magnify the shape of your face.
Weight. Wearing hoop earrings will give movement and shine to your face, but after a few hours you may regret your decision. Pay attention to the weight that will push the lobe towards your shoulders before buying earrings of this type. But don’t worry: there are also large and light earrings on the market.
The metal. Gold or silver? Obviously the choice is also conditioned by your budget. A pair of silver hoop earrings costs less than a similar one, but in gold. Those in silver, however, could be heavier, especially if you buy them from not too sophisticated jewelers.
Allergies. The earrings are in close contact with the skin. Anyone suffering from allergies must be careful not to choose metal alloys that can induce skin irritation: often even in gold earrings there may be metals incompatible with your skin. If you have allergy problems, don’t neglect the choice of steel earrings, a metal that is considered hypoallergenic.
Clothing. On this aspect there is little to say: hoop earrings go well with almost any type of clothing. Certainly, it is more difficult to wear large earrings together with a formal dress. Unless you are a graduate in non-conformism.
When to wear hoop earrings. Always, of course. A classic pair of gold earrings, for example, does not clash with any occasion. Also in this case, however, we must make an exception for maxi earrings: for a business meeting or for very formal ceremonies they are not recommended.

