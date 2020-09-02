Swarovski Tahlia collection for autumn











According to the Urban Dictionary, the name Tahlia in slang indicates a fun and confident girl, who loves being the center of attention, loves music and sports. A girl defined as Tahlia is not afraid of guys and it is always she who breaks up a relationship. Who knows if Swarovski thought of this kind of young woman when she decided to call the new fall winter 2020 collection with the name Tahlia.



Of course, the collection is based on Swarovski crystals, in this case in shades of pink, blue and green, shades in tune with the season. The Tahlia collection includes necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. All pieces are made with a large faceted crystal around metal plated in the classic colors of silver, yellow gold or pink. The choices available also include a set of necklace and earrings, with pendants that instead of a single crystal feature a pavé of small white crystals. A variation that a Tahlia girl would probably also like.

















