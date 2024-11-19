The cold season is the hottest season for jewelry auctions. This is evident in Jewels as Art: Magnificent Jewels from a Private Collection, scheduled for December 10 at Christie’s in Rockefeller Center, New York. It is a collection of jewelry meticulously curated as wearable art, with extraordinary pieces that capture key elements and craftsmanship that span centuries. It is a collection carefully curated over the years by a visionary collector with an eye for art and design, who has seamlessly integrated these treasures into her lifestyle and personal style. The collection is presented as the highlight of the Magnificent Jewels auction.



Christie’s is honored to hold this extraordinary collection, which exemplifies the art of jewelry collecting through the discerning eye of an American collector who sees jewelry as a true art form. With a thoughtful and deliberate approach, this collection spans iconic designs across the centuries and includes one of the most impressive assemblages of Suzanne Belperron jewelry ever to come to auction. Christie’s is proud to offer collectors the opportunity to acquire these iconic pieces.

Claibourne Poindexter Christie’s Senior Specialist, Jewelry

At the heart of this collection is one of the most important collections of Suzanne Belperron jewelry ever to come to auction, carefully curated by the current owner. Her deep admiration for the distinctive style and integrity of the French designer is evident in each of her acquisitions. The collection includes 15 jewels by Belperron, three of which come from the designer’s personal collection.



Among the most iconic lots is the Facetté Cuff (estimate: $200,000-$300,000), a testament to Belperron’s skillful use of semi-precious materials such as silver and rock crystal to create strikingly bold geometric shapes. This iconic piece was owned by Diana Vreeland, the celebrated editor of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. Another highlight is the Diamond Tube Cuff ($400,000-$600,000), which showcases Belperron’s refined elegance, seemingly simple in appearance but remarkably intricate in execution.



In addition to Belperron’s jewelry, the collection features pieces that span centuries, reflecting this private collector’s commitment to design across the ages. Highlights include a 19th century rose-cut Rivière Antique Diamond necklace (70,000-100,000), a stunning Cartier Art Deco Diamond and Coral bracelet (300,000-500,000), and an example of 21st century jewellery design by Jar: a pair of Coloured Diamond and Diamond Hedgehog earrings (100,000-150,000).

