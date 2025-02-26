Gioielli all'asta il 5 marzo
Gioielli all'asta il 5 marzo

Jewelry auction #CheekToCheek

A new purchasing format for jewelry enthusiasts, with a name that arouses curiosity: #CheekToCheek. The initiative is by the French Millon Auction Group, which recently acquired the historic sales company il Ponte Casa d’Aste in Milan. The format debuts with a streaming jewelry sale on March 5 in Milan (10:00 am) and Paris (1:00 pm), for a single catalog. A way to double the number of potential customers and offer a wider choice.

Spilla raffigurante un busto di moro riccamente abbigliato, con testa in ebano e corpo composto da una perla barocca. Il costume è in argento e argento dorato (800 millesimi) con decoro cesellato, arricchito da diamanti e zaffiri gialli. Spillone in oro giallo 18K (750 millesimi) amovibile, che consente di indossare il gioiello come pendente. Manifattura italiana. Stima: 4.000 - 6.000. Courtesy Millon Parigi
Brooch depicting a richly dressed Moor bust, with an ebony head and a body composed of a baroque pearl. The costume is in silver and gilded silver (800 thousandths) with a chiseled decoration, enriched with diamonds and yellow sapphires. Removable 18K (750 thousandths) yellow gold pin, which allows the jewel to be worn as a pendant. Italian manufacture. Estimate: 4,000 – 6,000. Courtesy Millon Paris

The chosen name is curious, #CheekToCheek, which recalls the synchronicity of the dance duet between Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in the musical Top Hat. In this case, the pas de deux features the Milan and Paris locations: the auctioneer will ideally pass the gavel from one city to the other, collecting the offers of collectors and enthusiasts. With the #CheekToCheek auctions, Mag aims to organize a regular event, currently only for the Jewelry sector, in which to offer customers a continuity of proposals, in addition to the traditional biannual appointments. Sellers will thus have the opportunity to see their goods presented every first Wednesday of the month and buyers to have a regular event: an opportunity for constant visibility and constant purchasing opportunities.
Bracciale a fascia modulare in oro giallo cesellato e traforato con paste vitree rosse. Stima 1.900 - 2.200. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Modular band bracelet in chiseled and perforated yellow gold with red glass paste. Estimate 1,900 – 2,200. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Spilla clip in oro bianco 18K (750‰) raffigurante un fiocco, con alcune parti in fili intrecciati e altre lisce. di Boucheron Paris. Stima: € 800 - 1.200. Courtesy Millon Parigi
18K (750‰) white gold clip brooch depicting a bow, with some parts in interwoven threads and others smooth. by Boucheron Paris. Estimate: 800 – 1,200. Courtesy Millon Paris

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini Drop Bonbon
Previous Story

The large and light earrings by Rebecca de Ravanel

Latest from news

Talita von Fürstenberg indossa gioielli della collezione Opera

Buccellati in Portofino

A destination for romantic holidays, synonymous with luxury, combined with the Mediterranean dolce vita: Portofino is