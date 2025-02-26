A new purchasing format for jewelry enthusiasts, with a name that arouses curiosity: #CheekToCheek. The initiative is by the French Millon Auction Group, which recently acquired the historic sales company il Ponte Casa d’Aste in Milan. The format debuts with a streaming jewelry sale on March 5 in Milan (10:00 am) and Paris (1:00 pm), for a single catalog. A way to double the number of potential customers and offer a wider choice.



The chosen name is curious, #CheekToCheek, which recalls the synchronicity of the dance duet between Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in the musical Top Hat. In this case, the pas de deux features the Milan and Paris locations: the auctioneer will ideally pass the gavel from one city to the other, collecting the offers of collectors and enthusiasts. With the #CheekToCheek auctions, Mag aims to organize a regular event, currently only for the Jewelry sector, in which to offer customers a continuity of proposals, in addition to the traditional biannual appointments. Sellers will thus have the opportunity to see their goods presented every first Wednesday of the month and buyers to have a regular event: an opportunity for constant visibility and constant purchasing opportunities.

