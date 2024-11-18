Unoaerre Experience–Beyond the Jewel: this is the title of an event that opened the doors of the Arezzo company. After many years, employees, family members and friends entered the heart of the historic Tuscan goldsmith company to discover first-hand the manufacturing phases and technological innovation that make Unoaerre a symbol of Made in Italy excellence. A guided tour took guests through the process that intertwines tradition, innovation and attention to detail.



With the Open Day Beyond the Jewel we wanted to open the doors of our company after many years to share not only our goldsmith tradition, but also the values ​​that guide us every day: passion, care and innovation. It was an opportunity to create a moment of meeting, allowing relatives and friends of our employees to visit our production plant and discover step by step how a Unoaerre jewel is created.

Maria Cristina Squarcialupi, President of Unoaerre



In addition, the company museum offered a journey through the history of Unoaerre, from its origins in the 1930s to its affirmation as a symbol of Made in Italy in the world. Visitors were able to admire ancient machinery, iconic jewels and archive materials that tell the story of the evolution of the goldsmith tradition in dialogue with innovation.

