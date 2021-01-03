Titanic Margherita Burgener











Handcrafted and high jewelry, made in Italy: it is that of Margherita Burgener, admired and appreciated all over the world, also thanks to the precious use of titanium ♦ ︎

The passion of Margherita Burgener for jewelry begins in her future husbands ‘s, in Valenza: in the homeland of high Italian jewelry, Burgener discovers precious stones and jewelery making. Then she begins to approach to jewelry design and since her first creation in 2003 has never stopped. Today her unique pieces are beaten in Important Jewels auctions at Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Bonhams, while from 2011 she draws small limited edition collections. Yellow gold, white, red or pink shades, are the chromatic base to exalt shapes and stones, but she also likes to experience new materials such as titanium. In fact, features such as light weight and ability to create a wide range of color shades make it one of his favorite metal.



And of titanium are the iridescent shades petals with topaz and diamond brooch that appeared on the cover of the exhibition catalog Skin: the surface of the jewel. The show of the Jewel Museum in Vicenza, inaugurated two years ago on the occasion of VicenzaOro fair. A skin to look and if you can to touch. Matilde de Bounvilles















