Spring jewels at auction. The auction is being organized by Bolaffi, which is organizing a sale of jewels and precious stones on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 April, in Sala Bolaffi in Turin (via Cavour 17) and in live internet mode on the Aste Bolaffi website: almost 650 lots, all from selected private collections. The auction will be preceded by the exhibition of the lots, open to the public from Friday 21 to Tuesday 25 March at Bolaffi’s Milan headquarters (via Manzoni 7) and from Saturday 29 March until the day of the auction in Turin (via Cavour 17).



Among the most valuable pieces are a ring with a 21.84-carat Ceylon blue sapphire with no signs of heating (lot 312, starting price 120 thousand euros), a ring with a brilliant-cut diamond of 11.43 carats, color K, clarity VVS2 (lot 307, starting price 55 thousand euros), and a 3.00-carat drop-shaped diamond, color D, clarity IF (lot 150, starting price 35 thousand euros).



Also on sale is another no-heat Ceylon blue sapphire of approximately 6.50 carats (lot 308, starting price 15 thousand euros) and a Colombian emerald of approximately 3.00 carats (lot 310, starting price 15 thousand euros). Among the rarities, an elegant black onyx and diamond belt pin by Cartier from the 1920s stands out (lot 180, starting price 18 thousand euros) and the refined contemporary diamond and enamel watch-pin in the original box by Cusi Milano (lot 21, starting price 4 thousand euros).



The selection of Cartier jewelry also includes more modern pieces, such as the Draperie necklace in gold and diamonds (lot 305, starting price 10 thousand euros), the slave bracelet and Scarab ring (lots 295 and 296, 8,500 euros and one thousand euros), and the diamond choker from the iconic Panthère line (lot 301, starting price 11 thousand euros). Among the antique objects, the mid-19th-century diamond and emerald jarretière bracelet (lot 162, starting price 4 thousand euros) and the early 20th-century diamond and polychrome enamel pendant earrings (lot 161, starting price 2,500 euros) stand out. The catalogue also includes jewellery by Bulgari, Chanel, Dior, Pomellato and Tiffany.

