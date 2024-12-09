Diamonds, jewels and watches were the kings of the Pandolfini auction in Milan, which took place over two days. The final result indicated a sale for 2,979,900 euros, with 149% of the pre-auction estimates and 97% of the lots offered in the catalogue. More than 350 participants on the platform and over 700 telephone connections from the main European countries and the entire Far East.



Moving the auctions dedicated to jewels and watches to our headquarters in Milan proved to be an excellent intuition, which allowed us to reach an even greater number of merchants, collectors and enthusiasts. The results obtained in this event, which are added to what was collected in the auctions of the first semester, are a great success and a source of pride for us, who for years have been committed to investing in this sector»

Pietro De Bernardi, CEO of Pandolfini



Among the most interesting pieces, a pair of pendant earrings with fancy intense yellow diamonds and old-cut diamonds were awarded for 157,500 euros, against the highest estimate of 50,000. A large fancy brownish orangy yellow diamond of 13.5 carats, the star of the evening, was sold for 107,100 euros. A solitaire ring with a brilliant-cut diamond and a ring with a wavy band and three central diamonds went to the highest bidder for the same figure, 47,880 euros, in addition to the pair of band bracelets with diamonds, awarded for 30,240. Extraordinary performance for the rare Cartier Soudanis rigid bracelet dating back to the 1920s, which from a low estimate found a buyer for 45,360 euros thanks to its uniqueness: only eight examples, in inlaid ivory and yellow gold, were made by the Maison, which took inspiration from African art for these unique pieces.



Among the watches, the Patek Philippe ones recorded excellent hammer prices. The best result was achieved by a Nautilus in yellow gold with a champagne Sigma dial sold for 126,000 euros, followed by a second watch of the same model with the bezel embellished with a row of diamonds sold for 46,620. Also doing well were the 1998 Aquanaut model, sold for 37,800, and the 1954 Patek Philippe Hausmann & Co. Eiffel Tower sold for 31,500.

