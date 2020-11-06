Sunshine in winter with Bliss











Look for the sun when it is autumn. And wear it in winter. It is possible if you choose the jewels from the Sole (sunshine) collection by Bliss, a brand with the most accessible prices of the Damiani group. The Sole collection is proposed as a sister to other lines of the company’s jewelry, such as Rugiada. Like the latter, in fact, it uses a trick to increase the brightness of the jewels and, at the same time, be able to maintain a rather limited cost. The jewels, in fact, are made with very small diamonds, which are surrounded by a metal crown, in white gold, composed of a surface that simulates many rays.



These facets imitate the reflections of the brilliant cut stone placed in the center and amplify its brightness. In short, the design manages to enhance the small diamond without sacrificing too much its brightness. Furthermore, some of the pieces in this collection also add three stones with this setting, a factor that further increases the light of the jewelry.















