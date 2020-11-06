The super mine of pink diamonds stop











Diamonds? They are not forever. At some point they end, stop, that’s enough. In the world of jewelry there are those who cry already after the closure of one of the most famous diamond mines in the world, the Australian Argyle. Since 1983 this deposit has extracted 90% of the world’s pink diamonds. But now it has stopped out of business. It is estimated that the Argyle mine produced around 10,000 carats of diamonds a year before running out.



In recent years, the deposit has been one of the rare places on Earth where pink diamonds were found, perhaps the color most appreciated by collectors. Like the 24.78-carat Fancy Intense Pink that sold for over $ 46 million in 2010 and remained a record auction price for any diamond for many years. The top, however, belongs to the CTF Pink Star, a 59.60 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Internally Flawless diamond sold for 71.2 million dollars in 2017 in Hong Kong. But these two had been mined in Africa, not Australia.



The Argyle mine, which takes its name from the nearby lake, however, offered many more pink diamonds. The deposit was discovered in 1979. In all these years it has produced 865 million carats of rough diamonds. But it is the pink ones that entice collectors. In case you are interested, know that the latest Argyle Pinks in circulation are on sale at Lorraine Schwartz’s New York jewelry store.















