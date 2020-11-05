Van Cleef & Arpels renews Alhambra











In 1968 Van Cleef & Arpels proposed the first Alhambra necklace, inspired by the shape of the four-leaf clover, the symbol of the Maison. A jewel, in short, but also a good luck charm. And, in fact, the collection brought good luck to Van Cleef & Arpels, since this line of precious jewels, but also with a more affordable price than that of high jewelery, is constantly renewed. New pieces are constantly added, with small variations, but sufficient to renew the collection, for example with the introduction of pink gold.



For 2020, for example, the Alhambra collection includes necklaces, a guilloché yellow gold ring and a jewel watch. The guilloché processing, among other things, also recalls the decorations of Arab architecture, which inspired the collection. The guilloché processing, in fact, is used for generally metallic surfaces and is obtained with special machines (guillocher) that generate a repetitive design of incised, linear or wavy lines. In this case on 18-karat gold: the depth of the streaks and their sun-shaped design bring a subtle relief effect to the surface, creating an intense circulation of light. In addition to gold, the new jewels use chalcedony, gray mother-of-pearl, blue agate.



Necklaces can be worn in different ways: as a long or semi-long necklace, or short by doubling the chain, or be wrapped around the wrist like bracelets or draped along the back. The Sweet Alhambra jewel watch is made with a guilloché dial. The bracelet alternates pink gold motifs, again with guilloché work, and pink mother-of-pearl. The mother-of-pearl motifs were matched, before being polished to create a shiny surface.

















