Tarì challenges the covid and plans an event











Despite the health emergency, Tarì, the distribution and production center in Marcianise (Caserta, Italy), is returning to an usual, not digital, event. From 12 to 15 March the goldsmith center will be the first in Italy to resume with the events physically on site, confirming the holding of Open Anteprime. The event, dedicated to jewelery, is intended as an opportunity for sector operators to preview the new spring 2021 collections in person and will be an anticipation of the usual events in May and October, considered the most important events in Italy dedicated to the B2B goldsmith market.



2020 was a very tough year for the entire jewelry sector in Italy. According to the public statistical body, Istat, in the months between March and July the market saw production halve, with a decrease of 54.3% compared to the same period of 2019, with a simultaneous rise in production prices, also due to the surge in the cost of gold. The subsequent lockdowns and limitations of the autumn and winter months did not allow to recover the large losses.



With this event we want to stimulate the market in a proactive way, working concretely to reverse the negative trend of last year and at the same time giving a signal of confidence to the whole sector.

Vincenzo Giannotti, president of the Tarì Goldsmith Center



The goldsmith center, however, has never stopped since last May, with over 400 companies actively present and operating from production to distribution. The goldsmith center also specifies that the Tarì will be “a safe environment equipped with the most advanced technologies, which will allow each guest company to devote themselves exclusively to business, with the possibility of managing their own agenda of meetings in complete safety”. Provided that the general situation does not get worse again.















