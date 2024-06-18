The Luminous Lines collection from the Parisian Maison Marie Mas lights up with new jewels. The New Drops designed by the founder and creative director Marie Cabirou maintain the soft curves of the collection and add a numerous possibility of combinations thanks to the shape of the rings of different sizes that can be worn together, with a pleasant effect of white waves like diamonds or colored like sapphires and emeralds, to which drops of tanzanites are added.



For this collection, I drew inspiration from the movement of light in water and how they play together. I wanted to create a collection of rings that come to life when stacked together, each line symbolizing that special moment in your life, whether it’s a graduation, a wedding, a new job or an addition to your family. With a multitude of styles and colors, you can wear each alone or mix and match to create your own playful combination.

Marie Cabirou, Founder and Creative Director of Marie Mas



The curves and ellipses of the jewels seem designed to highlight the sensuality and sinuosities of the body. The jewels are in 18k rose gold or white gold. The diamonds are ethically mined. Sapphires and emeralds are aligned to enhance the different shades of the gems, which increase the wave effect of the jewels.

