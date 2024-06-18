Marie Mas, Luminous Lines 2024
New Luminous Lines by Marie Mas

The Luminous Lines collection from the Parisian Maison Marie Mas lights up with new jewels. The New Drops designed by the founder and creative director Marie Cabirou maintain the soft curves of the collection and add a numerous possibility of combinations thanks to the shape of the rings of different sizes that can be worn together, with a pleasant effect of white waves like diamonds or colored like sapphires and emeralds, to which drops of tanzanites are added.

Stacked rings in rose gold and diamonds

For this collection, I drew inspiration from the movement of light in water and how they play together. I wanted to create a collection of rings that come to life when stacked together, each line symbolizing that special moment in your life, whether it’s a graduation, a wedding, a new job or an addition to your family. With a multitude of styles and colors, you can wear each alone or mix and match to create your own playful combination.
Marie Cabirou, Founder and Creative Director of Marie Mas

Marie Cabirou

The curves and ellipses of the jewels seem designed to highlight the sensuality and sinuosities of the body. The jewels are in 18k rose gold or white gold. The diamonds are ethically mined. Sapphires and emeralds are aligned to enhance the different shades of the gems, which increase the wave effect of the jewels.
Necklace and earrings with blue sapphires and emeralds

Rose gold and emerald rings
Rings worn oppositely in rose gold and diamonds

Osi Vitoria, dettaglio della collana Magnolia in titanio, oro giallo, spinelli, giada bianca, acquamarina. Copyright: gioiellis.com
