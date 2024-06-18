Designer Maria Sole, who founded the So-Le Studio brand, was invited to present her collections at the iconic Hotel de Russie, in Rome, for a pop up installation scheduled until the end of October. The installation that you will use for the pop up was designed by Fondamenta, the Milanese architecture firm that designed your Milanese boutique.



So-Le Studio is a jewelry brand that marries the concept of circular economy with creativity. Earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces are made of brass coated in gold or ruthenium, enamel, pigment and are nickel free. Alongside metal, the designer also uses leather elements to create bijoux with a substantial volume, in the tradition represented by the designer’s grandfather, Salvatore Ferragamo.

