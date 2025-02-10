Lavorazione di gioielli nella factory di Roberto Coin
Lavorazione di gioielli nella factory di Roberto Coin

A jewelry symposium in Vicenza

A new initiative by Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro: The Vicenza Symposium is a new biennial event for innovation in the high jewelry and fashion accessories sector. The first edition will be held from September 2 to 4, 2025 in Vicenza, on the eve of the new edition of Vicenzaoro (September 5-7). The event will be held in the Basilica Palladiana, a monumental building that is also a UNESCO world heritage site.

La Basilica Palladiana a Vicenza
The Palladian Basilica in Vicenza

The event is organized by Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group), in partnership with Legor Group and Progold, in collaboration with Vicenzaoro and T.Gold, and with the support of Afemo, Federorafi, Francéclat and Mjsa.
Vicenzaoro. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Vicenzaoro. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Osi Vitoria, dettaglio di una spilla in titanio con spinelli, smeraldo, diamanti, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anelli in oro 18 carati con pesci rossi in smalto
