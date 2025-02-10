A new initiative by Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro: The Vicenza Symposium is a new biennial event for innovation in the high jewelry and fashion accessories sector. The first edition will be held from September 2 to 4, 2025 in Vicenza, on the eve of the new edition of Vicenzaoro (September 5-7). The event will be held in the Basilica Palladiana, a monumental building that is also a UNESCO world heritage site.
The event is organized by Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group), in partnership with Legor Group and Progold, in collaboration with Vicenzaoro and T.Gold, and with the support of Afemo, Federorafi, Francéclat and Mjsa.
A jewelry symposium in Vicenza
A new initiative by Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro: The Vicenza Symposium is a new biennial event for innovation in the high jewelry and fashion accessories sector. The first edition will be held from September 2 to 4, 2025 in Vicenza, on the eve of the new edition of Vicenzaoro (September 5-7). The event will be held in the Basilica Palladiana, a monumental building that is also a UNESCO world heritage site.
Latest from news
A parade of movie stars and jewelry at the 30th annual Critics’ Choice Awards presented at
Buccellati creates jewels that are periodically exhibited in some exhibition. But this time it is different:
Pandora does not only produce jewelry, but also profits for its shareholders. The 2024 financial statement
Commercial agreement for Conte Diamonds, a brand based in Milan founded by Giuseppe Conte. The jewelry
Melanie Grant has resigned as executive director of the Responsible Jewellery Council, the international association for