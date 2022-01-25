ANELLI, Orecchini, vetrina — January 25, 2022 at 4:00 am

Salvini’s Magic for February 14th




What is love, if not magic? Nobody knows how the spark fires, nobody has discovered when passion ignites and nobody can predict the effect of an encounter before it happens. Maybe it’s really Cupid’s magic. But also a jewel can contribute to making a relationship, an appointment or the party dedicated to lovers, Valentine’s Day, magical. Precisely for this reason Salvini, a brand of the Damiani group, proposes the Magia collection for February 14 (but not only).

Salvini, orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
The collection of the Milanese brand focuses on special diamond cuts. With Magia, in fact, Salvini offers jewels with a strong identity in which the protagonists are shaped stones such as emerald-cut diamonds (formed by three baguette-cut stones), and heart-shaped (formed by teardrop-cut gems). Necklaces, rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings are made of white gold, according to the style of the house. In jewelry a central stone is surrounded by small round cut diamonds, which increase the brightness.

Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello Moi et Toi in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello trilogy in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
Collier con pendente in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini a forma di cuore in oro bianco e diamanti
